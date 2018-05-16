Governor Mutua names 7 new Cabinet nominees, retains 3

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 16 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has retained three members of his Cabinet after he made fresh nominations and appointments.

Mutua retained Ruth Mutie (Health), Naomi Mutie (Water) and Faith Wathome (Tourism).

He also appointed three former ministers as his advisors.

They are Kioko Luka (Economic Affairs), Hellen Kiilu (Intergovernmental Relations) and Joshua Musili (Special Envoy, Emerging issues).

Addressing a news conference at his office, Mutua said he will be making further appointments in the coming weeks.

“I will reorganise the government to serve wananchi better and realign it to the Super Chap Chap philosophy which was the basis of my re-election,” said Mutua.

Ministers nominated by Mutua and who will be vetted by the County Assembly include Kimeu Kimeu (Public Service), Kavuu Mutie (Energy), Morris Aluanga (Roads ), Nzeki Matiku (County Administration), Francis Mwaka (Trade),Urbanus Musyoka (Agriculture ) and Lazarus Kivuva (Education).

Mutua also assigned Deputy Governor Francis Maliti the responsibility of running the Finance and Economic planning portfolio.

He urged public servants to exercise diligence in their duties.

Mutua said he was committed to offering transformative leadership to the people of Machakos.

He urged the County Assembly to support his programs and also ensure the nominees are approved.

“We need to work together and avoid politics that are retrogressive. We must focus on service delivery,” said Mutua.