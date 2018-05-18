Governor Mutua, Kisii DG victims of bridge collapse

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi survived by a whisker after a bridge they were standing on collapsed.

Journalists present say photos were being taken as the two and a group of other officials stood on the bridge when it collapsed.

Our correspondent in the county was among those injured in the incident and was rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The news elicited mixed reaction online, coming just a few hours after Mutua was lambasted for ‘county-trotting’ while a bridge in his backyard, developed cracks.

Here is Mutua speaking to residents after the midday scare.

“I have been baptized. Now I am even ready to build a house here. I thank God for the blessing of water,” the Governor addressed an elated crowd.

Kisii Communication Director Maseme Machuka, in a statement, said the bridge collapsed due to weight and structural weakness.

“While inspecting road projects within Ogembo Town, Governor Mutua and Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi took a detour to view River Gucha,” he said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the footbridge on which they were standing caved in owing to the big numbers and structural weaknesses. The Governor and Deputy Governor were unhurt in the incident and they went on to address residents before going for lunch.”

Shortly after the incident, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti visited Kariobangi Bridge in Machakos and ordered the road to the bridge be closed immediately.