‘Gideon is not Kabarak gateman’, his allies tell DP Ruto supporters

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – The war of words between political allies of Deputy President William Ruto and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi have intensified following Thursday’s aborted visit on ailing retired President Daniel arap Moi.

Tiaty MP William Kamket has defended his party chairman, by questioning the DP’s intention about the visit which he claims was a ploy to embarrass Gideon, with whom they have had a running battle for the control of Rift Valley.

“The narrative that he wants to sell is that his competitor for 2022 is the one blocking him from seeing his father, which is not true, Gideon Moi is not a gate man at Kabarak,” the first term MP.

“A person of the stature of DP going to see retired president is a very serious matter. The two gentlemen are not ordinary Kenyans; I thought it was cheeky for Ruto to sneak in and try to make political capital.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also accused his Baringo counterpart of frustrating the visit despite prior confirmation of the appointment.

“When Ruto’s plane landed in Kabarak, Mzee Moi was basking in the sun and he almost fell as he was being wheeled back into the house,” Cherargei said during an interview on a local TV station.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen repeated his claim that since 94 year old retired Head of State was discharged from an Israeli hospital in April, Rift Valley leaders allied to Ruto have had a difficult time trying to book appointments to see him.

“As chairman of the Rift Valley leaders’ political caucus, I want to lay out everything in black and white. We have tried our level best to visit our beloved former President Moi and wish him all the best but Gideon Moi has blocked our every intention so people would say William does not want to wish Mzee well, which is a total lie,” Murkomen said.

A statement from Mzee Moi’s office confirmed that Ruto and his entourage which included Energy CS Charles Keter, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut could not see the former President because the visit coincided with a routine physical exercise with his doctors.