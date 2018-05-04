Free expression suffered double in build-up to last year’s polls – lobby

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The number of violations against journalists in the course of duty almost doubled in the period leading to last year’s elections, a new report by Article 19, a lobby for free expression and access to information now shows.

According to Article 19, the number of journalists persecuted by authorities, politicians, or their supporters between May 2017 and April this year rose to 94, compared to 48 incidents recorded between May 2016 and April 2017.

“During the reporting period, physical attacks and threats increased in number, intensity, and brutality, with some of the cases resulting in the victims sustaining serious injuries and damage to equipment,” Article 19 reported.

The report released on Thursday to coincide with the World Press Freedom Day noted an increasing tendency for lack of accountability with most of the reported incidents of assault going unpunished.

Article 19 warned in its report that impunity was increasingly leading to self-censorship by media workers who have been living in constant fear for their lives.

“Lack of accountability for reported threats and attacks on journalists has a damaging effect on freedom of expression, and has led to self-censorship by media workers, in some cases forcing them to completely stop pursuing sensitive stories that otherwise might have fostered accountability in an environment of impunity,” the lobby cautioned.

“Yet, despite the Constitutional guarantees of media freedom, many of these violations have not been investigated, even when the perpetrator is known to the authorities,” the lobby’s report added.

August last year and January this year had the highest number of violations against journalists recorded at 29 and 30 respectively in what has been attributed to the General Election in August and filing of petitions challenging various elective seats in January.

In October when the country was readying for a repeat presidential election, the third highest number of threats and assaults were reported at 12.

Among journalist harassed in the line of duty in the period under review ware Citizen Television’s Wilkister Nyabwa and Justus Netia who were arrested on August 13 after reporting police raids in Manyatta, Obunga, Kondele, and Nyalenda in Kisumu. The two were later set free after recording statements with police.

According to Article 19, of 94 violations reported between May 2017 and April 2018, only 77 warranted investigations with a paltry 34 being formally reported. At the end, only one case resulted into perpetrators being arraigned in court.

In an incident highlighted in Article 19’s report, three suspects belonging to the Kenya African National Union (KANU) party denied attacking journalists on January 28, the magistrate ruling that they are released on a cash bail ranging from Sh 100,000 to 50,000 pending the mention of the matter.

“This is a three per cent rate of effective investigation and accountability, suggesting a high level of impunity for attacks on journalists and media workers,” the pro-expression group noted.

Other incidents reported by the group are the events surrounding the return of opposition figure Raila Odinga in November last from a tour in the US and the return of deported lawyer Miguna Miguna to the country in March after six-weeks of forced exile in Canada.

While during Odinga’s return journalists such as KTNNEWS’ Duncan Khaembe suffered injuries in the ensuing battle between police and Odinga supporters, journalists covering Miguna’s denied entry into the country were assaulted by security services at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

During coverage of the controversial return of Miguna, journalists who included KTNNEWS’ Sophia Wanuna and Citizen Television’s Stephen Letoo were assaulted for defying orders to stop live coverage at the airport over what the police had said were “security reasons.”