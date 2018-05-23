Former CS Kamau summoned to court afresh

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Anti -Corruption Court has issued summons requiring former Transport Cabinet Secretary Engineer Michael Kamau to appear before it next Wednesday to plead to fresh abuse of office charges in relation Kamukunywa-Kaptama -Kapsokwony Sirisia Road tender.

The summons to appear in court was issued by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogot following an application by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, Kamau conspired with the Ministerial Tender Committee members by allegedly ignoring government regulations and re-designed the Kamukuywa-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road leading to a loss of Sh33,303,600 on March 15, 2008.

Kamau is also accused of colluding with officials of the Kundan Singh Construction Company, which built the road, to trash the consultant’s design thereby resulting in massive embezzlement of the public funds.

He further faces a charge of abuse of office by using his office to cause the road to be re-designed despite its earlier design by EngiConsult Consulting Engineers Limited.

This will be the second time that Kamau will be appearing before the court for trial after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered that he be charged afresh over corruption.

According to the DPP, there is sufficient evidence to convict the former CS whose previous case was dismissed by Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile two Engineers Mwangi Maingi and Nicholas Nga’ng’a who are Kamau’s co-accused have pleaded not guilty to four counts among them abuse of office.

The two have been released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each.