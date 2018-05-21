Foreigners working in Kenya directed to seek work permits afresh

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The government has launched a work permit verification and registration exercise that targets all foreign workers in the country.

Currently, Kenya has 34,000 registered foreigners issued with a work permit, but Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says thousands others are not registered.

The 60-day exercise targets the illegal foreign workers in the country.

One will be required to submit their original work permit, valid official endorsement on passport, valid alien card, official payment receipt and Kenya Revenue Authority PIN number.

“The process of registering afresh will be seamless,” the CS assured.

Kenya, he said uses about Sh360 million per year, to deport foreigners who are in the country illegally.

The amount, Matiangi said is exorbitant for the country and should instead be used in improving service delivery at within the Immigration Department.

“We can do more with the Sh360 million. Is it fair? I personally would like to discourage to this idea of spending public resources to deport people,” the CS asserted.

“We can improve some of our border posts in the country using the money.”

He said the government will be proposing amendments to see those nabbed in the country illegally pay for their ticket back to their home countries.

Those who cannot afford, he said will be made to work for it while in jail.

After the 60 days, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has been directed to arrest those who will not have applied for legal status in the country.

A digital record consisting personal details will be established after the exercise.

All foreigners will be issued with a card that has security features and their personal information.