Father rejects police version of events leading up to son’s execution

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The father of a suspected slain gangster is now seeking justice after maintaining that his son was shot as a result of mistaken identity.

According to Thomas Okong’o who is the father to Arnold, his son was soft spoken and had just gone to take some tea before going to work before he was accosted by policemen and shot.

Okong’o is demanding that the officers who shot him be brought to book.

“I need my son back. My son was working at my academy and was not even armed. They shot him even though he had surrendered and was raising his arms up. They however did not want to hear him and instead shot him with no mercy. They then put a pistol on him,” he stated. “What I want is justice. I need my rights because according to the law, this is not right.”

Okongo’s brother Geoffrey Onyango stated that he received the news that his brother’s son had been shot with great shock.

“I received a phone call that the son of my brother had been shot. When I asked where he had been shot they said near the KANU office and when I asked by who, I was told by police officers. So what I did I went to the City Mortuary where his body was there and even labeled unknown, and had been brought by Administration Police officers,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by another family friend who maintains that there was no shoot-out during the incident.

“To say the truth there was no shoot-out between the police and any thugs. They dispersed us but we did not go too far away. So we decided to wait and see what is happening. But what they did to that boy was very horrifying. They used too much force on him. Almost 15 bullets on a 16-year-old boy was very painful for us and this is not the first case,” he stated.

When contacted, Nairobi Police Boss Joseph Ole Tito maintained that Arnold was engaged in criminal activities and a revolver was found on him as he was terrorizing residents.

“These parents do not know their children well. This was a thug who had a revolver and was going to use it on an innocent civilian. We did not make any mistake and as the police, we will not relent in the war against crime,” he stated.