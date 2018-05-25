Ex-CS Kamau wants 6-month term for DPP, Wabukala for contempt

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau now seeks to cite the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s Eliud Wabukala for contempt of court.

Kamau wants Haji, EACC Chairman Wabukala and his fellow commissioners committed to six months in civil jail for defying court orders blocking his prosecution.

In an urgent application filed Friday, Kamau faults the respondents for initiating fresh corruption-related charges against him despite an order by the Appellate Court stopping the same.

In his suit papers, Kamau argues the move by the respondents is an abuse of the legal process because the Court of Appeal nullified investigations leading to his prosecution a nullity.

In addition, Kamau says the move is against principles of good governance and justice.

The move by the former government official comes a day after an anti corruption court issued summons requiring him to appear in court next week Thursday to answer to corruption charges.

DPP Haji re-instituted the criminal proceedings against Kamau saying there was sufficient evidence to convict him despite termination of the case by the Appeals Court.

Kamau is wanted for among other things allegedly conspiring with the Ministerial Tender Committee members to ignore government regulations and re-designed the Kamukunywa-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road leading to the loss of Sh33 million.

He is also accused of colluding with officials of Kundan Singh Construction Company, which built the road and trashed the consultant’s design thereby resulting in massive loss of public funds.