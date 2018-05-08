Education Ministry set to take up feeding program after WFP exit in June

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – The Ministry of Education is set to launch National School Meals and Nutritional Strategy for the period between 2017–2022.

The launching which is set for Wednesday this week is seen as the Ministry’s preparation to take over school feeding programs in Arid and Semi–Arid areas in the country with World Food Program (WFP), who have been sponsors of the program set for exit in June this year.

The strategy which was formulated in collaboration with the Brazilian National Schools Meals Program (BNSMP) aims at not only providing meals in schools but also meet the nutritional needs of the school going children.

Speaking to Capital FM News desk, Leilla Akinyi a Nutrition and Dietetics expert in the Ministry of Health noted that various children at various educational levels require different nutrients therefore the need for a key interest in the meals they take during school hours.

“Children spend a lot of time in school therefore they definitely have some of their meals taken in the school and the meal taken has to meet their own nutritional requirements.”

“Bearing in mind that each child has their own nutritional requirement, if the child is to take their lunch meal from the school it will account for thirty percent of the nutrient requirement. Therefore, this percentage should meet the basic nutrient requirement in the child,” she said.

Akinyi further called for collaboration between Agriculture and Education Ministries so that they can enable schools set up farms in a cost effective program with an aim of the farms providing providing nutrients enriched food products.

During his presentation in the school feeding program on Tuesday in Nairobi, Paul Mwongera the head of school health, nutrition and meals unit at the Health Ministry, said the school meal program targets 1.5 million school going children each day with the government setting aside Ksh 11 per child every day.

Mwongela also said although WFP was coming to an end this year the government was capable of sustaining the schools meals while further asking for accountability for the stakeholders involved.

“School meals are very important for learning activities especially in this Arid and Semi Arid areas. In this case we would like to advocate for home grown schools meals program which will involve buying of foods from the locals surrounding the schools in a move aimed at also enhancing that the community to owns up the project as well.”

“We have also realized low absenteeism in school with the food program acting as an incentive to attract school aged children to class,” he said.

The school feeding program in the country was initiated in the 1980s with the then government instituting a federally funded school meals program through a short lived school milk program.

The milk program was aimed at increasing primary school enrollment as well as ensuring a stable market for Kenyan dairy producers.

The initiative that provided free milk to 4.3 million primary school students failed shortly after its launch due to high costs, low accountability, poor road infrastructure as well as lack of firewood, water, cash for cooks’ salaries, and salt.

However, after the introduction of free primary education in 2003, the government through the Ministry of Education developed a sustainable strategy together with partners for the complete hand over of the school meals program to the government in the year 2008.