EALA MP Mbugua, 2 co-accused deny stripping Muriuki of Sh100,000

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua and two others have been charged over the attack on Timothy Muriuki of the Nairobi Central Business District Association.

Mbugua was charged alongside Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Benjamin Odhiambo Onyango who were all arrested on Tuesday and spent the night at the Central Police Station here in Nairobi.

The three have denied robbery with violence charges after they were accused of robbing Muriuki Sh100,000 on the April 30 when he was attacked while addressing a press conference at Boulevard Hotel.

Nairobi Magistrate Martha Mutuku will rule on their bail application later on Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution applied to have them released on stringent terms, after indicating that they are still looking for five of their accomplices who were captured on video assaulting him.

Police have placed a Sh500,000 shilling bounty on the four main culprits.