EACC, Judiciary pledge renewed efforts to fight the corrupt

, NANYUKI, Kenya, May 8 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judiciary have pledged close collaboration to fight graft in the country.

Chief Justice David Maraga has cited the recent State of the Nation address delivered by President Uhuru Kenyatta ion Wednesday last week as a clear illustration of political will to win the war against graft saying law court remain committed to the fight.

Maraga who spoke at a workshop organized by the EACC said special crime court had been established to accelerate the hearing of cases involving economic crimes adding that efforts were underway to enhance the capacity of the Judiciary Ombudsman to enhance the prosecution rate of corrupt judicial officers.

In addition, the CJ pointed fingers at some State counsels and judicial officers citing their laxity in dealing with graft cases once they reach the corridors of justice as well as failures in collection of evidence.

Maraga also said that the ordinary Kenyan is not interested in the legal technicalities but they want to see corrupt leaders dealt with and embezzled funds recovered.

Speaking at the workshop, EACC Chairperson Retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala said the agency remained committed to fighting corruption.

He said that the commission will work to ensure that they work with the office of the director of public prosecutions to ensure that a seamless process of collecting evidence is established.

Maraga and Wabukala urged the public to take up reporting cases of corruption with the CJ saying that there are mechanisms to ensure whistle blowers are protected.

The Chief Justice who officially opened the workshop also called on the participants to come up with proposals that will eradicate the vice that has crippled economy in the country.