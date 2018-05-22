EACC detectives raid former Transport CS Michael Kamau’s home

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) have raided the home of former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau at Windy Ridge Estate along Pepo Lane in Karen.

According to his son Joseph Kamau, the sleuths arrived at his father’s residence at about 5.30 am in the morning demanding that they search his house.

Joseph claims that the search contravenes the Constitution since the former CS had already been acquitted from corruption allegations by the Court of Appeal.

In July last year, the Court of Appeal quashed his prosecution over abuse of office.

Appellate Judges Milton Makhandia, William Ouko and Kathurima M’Inoti ruled that the former CS was illegally charged in court and that allowing the Director of Public Prosecutions to continue with the prosecution will be committing an injustice.

The judges also found that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was not properly constituted at the time Kamau was charged, which decision could also see several high profile individuals facing corruption charges walk free.

Kamau was suspended from the Cabinet and charged in June 2015 with two counts of abuse of office and failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2007 and 2008 when he served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Roads and Public Works.