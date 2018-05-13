Duale, Murkomen more focused on 2022 intrigues than Uhuru’s promise: MP

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, May 13 – Controversial Nyeri legislator Ngunjiri Wambugu has put on notice some key Jubilee leaders who are campaigning for the 2022 presidential seat saying they are going against the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that they should focus on the ‘Big Four’ agenda.

Speaking during an Akorino sect thanksgiving at Dedan Kimathi grounds in Nyeri, Ngunjiri stated that Majority Leader Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are on the forefront campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto yet they “pretend” to be die hard supporters of Jubilee government.

“Its very very disrespectful for some of my colleagues to campaign for Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential seat. I am watching them campaigning for him, how disrespectful are they to the president,” he noted.

At the same time, Ngunjiri said that the notice is not only for those campaigning for Ruto but also other leaders who are campaigning for opposition leader Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for the top most seat in the country.

“It’s important to put some of our colleagues on notice and tell you that you are disrespecting the president and this is a message for everybody whether you are campaigning for Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi or anybody who will emerge,” he said.

Ngunjiri has been on the forefront advocating for leaders to focus on the Jubilee Big Four and at one point he was at loggerheads with Kuria after he said that the Mt Kenya region will not vote for Ruto unless his development track record speaks for itself.