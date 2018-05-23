DPP orders fresh prosecution of former Transport CS Kamau

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered that former Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau be charged afresh over corruption.

According to the DPP’s office, there is new evidence sufficient to convict the former CS whose previous case was dismissed by Court of Appeal.

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives were on Tuesday in Kamau’s home in Karen where they conducted a search, but it is not clear what they found.

They are looking for Kamau who went under after the raid at his house.

Kamau has previously maintained innocence over the charges levelled against him.

Two engineers who had been arrested and charged alongside Kamau are expected in court Wednesday morning to face fresh charges of abuse of office and failure to follow procurement rules.

They had in 2015 pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that, on March 15, 2008, Kamau ignored Chapter 5 of the Government Financial Regulations and Procedures by ignoring the design of the Kamukuywa-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road, leading to the loss of Sh33,303,600.

He was also accused of abusing his office and re-designing the road, which had earlier been done by EngiConsult Consulting Engineers Limited.