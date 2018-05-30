DPP asks public to volunteer information on NYS scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has appealed to the public to volunteer any information they may have on the corruption scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Through his Twitter account, Haji stated that any information volunteered will assist in the prosecution of the case.

He said that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“I urge any person with information that might assist in the prosecution of the case to volunteer the same to my office. The information shall be treated with utmost confidentiality. Those with such info can send to [email protected],” he said.

The appeal came as 30 suspects linked to the Sh468 first phase of the scam said to run into billions of shillings, were given until Thursday to present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a directive issued by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti following a close to ten hour session at the courts, the suspects were given more time to surrender even, as the court directed that the pre-trial of those named in the NYS saga begin next Wednesday.

The bail ruling for the 24 suspects, who were charged, meanwhile is set for Tuesday next week.

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and National Youth Service Director General Richard Ndubai are among the suspects who will spend a week in remand, as they wait for the ruling.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution had claimed that if the accused are released, they’re likely to interfere with witnesses, allegations the defence strongly refuted.

Elsewhere, a beneficiary of the NYS youth empowerment programme in Kisumu has opposed calls to have the service disbanded.

John Okello stated that the programme has left a massive positive impact in the slum areas there.

“The government should address the current scandal effectively. If the system is the reason why people are stealing, then there has to be a serious and immediate change of the money transfer system so that we do not have this happening again in the future,” he said.

Okello pointed out that legislators should not call for the service to be scrapped, but rather find ways of tackling corruption associated with it.

He indicated that a number of young people enrolled into the programme are cushioned from engaging in criminal activities.