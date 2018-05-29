DPP appoints 4 special prosecutors for NYS scam

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, has appointed four special prosecutors to assist in the trial of the suspects implicated in the mega scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Through his Twitter account, Haji stated that the prosecutors will work hand-in-hand with other investigative agencies to ensure that those culpable are brought to book.

He further urged anyone with information that might assist in the prosecution of the case to volunteer it to his office.

“The information shall be treated with utmost confidentiality. Those with such info can send it to [email protected]”

His sentiments came even as 20 suspects arrested over the misappropriation of Sh468 million at NYS were taken to court to face corruption-related charges.

The suspects were driven from Muthaiga Police Station and CID headquarters under tight security some with hand-cuffs, following their arrest on Monday.

Haji said 34 others will be charged in absentia after they went into hiding after the police started looking for them.

Principal Secretary in the Public Service Ministry Lilian Omolo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among officials facing charges.

Others facing charges are Finance and Procurement officials at NYS and directors of companies that received funds from the department without supplying anything or at inflated costs.

In the meantime, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is working closely with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other agencies in probing the mega scandal that has rocked the NYS.

Speaking during a press conference, Governor Patrick Njoroge said specific investigations are being conducted to recover lost resources as quickly as possible as well as put to account banks and financial institutions involved in the scam.

He stated that all those found complicit will be held accountable and that CBK was also working on coming up with charges which will lead to their prosecution.

He described it as inconceivable that such losses of public funds would take place in this day and age as this will result in a loss of public trust.