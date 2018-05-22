DPP appeals acquittal of Ng’ang’a, 4 others in fatal crash case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Tuesday appealed the Limuru Chief Magistrate’s decision to acquit Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre and four others, for causing death through dangerous driving.

This follows uproar from members of the public who felt justice was not delivered.

“The @ODPP_KE has today filed Criminal Appeal No. 34 of 2018 at the Kiambu High Court in relation to the acquittal of Apostle #Nganga and four others by a Limuru Magistrate’s Court. May 22, 2018,” read a tweet posted on the Office of Director of Public Prosecution’s handle.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had also requested the DPP to appeal the ruling, saying the evidence incriminating the pastor was overwhelming.

While making the ruling, Limuru Chief Magistrate Godfrey Oduor said that the prosecution did not produce sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.

The pastor was accused of driving his Range Rover dangerously in 2015, leading to the death of a woman on the Limuru-Naivasha Highway, charges he denied.

Four witnesses made their submissions in court but were dismissed for being inconsistent.

Pastor Ng’ang’a was acquitted alongside driver Simon Kuria and police officers Christopher Nzioka and Patrick Baya.