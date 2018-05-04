Dormitory at Elsa Academy, Kisii razed in night fire

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – A dormitory at Elsa Academy in Kisii County was razed Friday night in a fire that destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

According to the area police boss Richard Mugui, pupils’ personal effects were also reduced to ashes in the inferno.

He however stated that no pupil was injured when the fire broke out but it was put out by teachers and neighbors who responded to the alarm.

We primarily suspect the incident was caused by an electric fault and no pupil was injured as most of them were in class for their lessons, “said the OCPD.

He explained that a teacher at the school said he was in class when he saw smoke billowing out of one of the dormitory windows and by the time they had mobilized others to act, the flames had engulfed the entire dormitory making it difficult to salvage anything.

He said they only managed to salvage little owing to the speed at which the fire was fanned by winds.

“We salvaged little as the fire spread out so fast. Were it for the quick help from our good neighbors more dorms could be down,” he said