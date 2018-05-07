Door to KNUT headquarters firmly shut to Sossion in defiance of court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Leadership wrangles within the Kenya National Union of Teachers continued on Monday after embattled Secretary General Wilson Sossion was barred from accessing the union offices.

This is despite Sossion having obtained court orders last week allowing him to continue dispersing his duties in his capacity as the union Secretary General.

Sossion said the obstruction was in contempt of the court orders stating that only uniformed police officers held legal mandate of protecting public offices.

“The case on Thursday shall be contempt proceedings because the courts have to be respected. If the President can respect the courts who are ordinary citizens not to respect the orders; not even my colleagues who have hired these individuals locking me out,” he said.

The Secretary General who also serves as an ODM Nominated MP said the move to oust him was a conspiracy to weaken labour unions.

He explained that his position in Parliament offered an avenue to voice teachers concerns and assure their empowernment.

Sossion was relieved of his duties on April 30 after the National Executive Council (NEC) voted against his leadership and replaced him with Hesbon Otieno.

The legislator further blamed his woes on certain members in NEC whom he said were working under a directive from a higher office, and said that the union had better ways of resolving the ongoing problems without him been ousted.

However, he said there was no bad blood existing between him and NEC, further reiterating that he still enjoyed support from teachers countrywide.

“There is no tension between me and the NEC but there is an excellent rapport with the teachers of Kenya. I have asked the NEC to comply with the wishes of the teachers because there is no way I can overturn the decision of Annual Delegates’ Conference (sic),” Sossion said.

Since his ouster, the nominated MP has advanced the argument that he is still the legally elected KNUT Secretary General insisting that the 60th Annual Delegates Conference (ADC) held in December last year in Mombasa and attended by 2,000 delegates, allowed him to continue serving as Secretary General and ODM nominated MP.