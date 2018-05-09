Djibouti’s Guelleh begins 3-day visit with talks at Sate House

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday morning welcomed Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh to State House, Nairobi, with an elaborate State reception complete with a 21-gun salute.

President Guelleh, who is on a three-day State visit, arrived at State House shortly after 10am and was received by his host President Kenyatta.

The Djibouti leader then inspected a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Airforce.

After the arrival ceremonies, the Djibouti leader signed the distinguished visitors book before holding a tete-a-tete with his host.

This is the second State Visit of the week after President Kenyatta hosted Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday.

President Kenyatta and the Djibouti leader will hold bilateral talks whose focus would be cooperation in trade, livestock management, vocational training, promotion and protection of investment and exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

Additional areas of discussion between the two leaders include partnership in the tourism sector, geothermal energy; expansion of bilateral trade and investment; collaboration in the air transport sector by increasing Kenya Airways passenger flights to Djibouti and introduction of cargo flights through which the two nations can increase volume of trade in the assorted agricultural products including coffee and tea, among others.

Kenya’s exports to Djibouti include petroleum and bituminous products; Tea; and soap.

“Medicines, especially for vet purposes, also remained a common export between the two countries, in the last five years,” said State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in his earlier press briefing on Sunday.

“Kenya and Djibouti have also both contributed troops to the AMISOM in Somalia, and so you can expect regional security issues to also emerge during the talks,” he added.

After the bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi, the two leaders are expected to address a business forum at a Nairobi hotel later in the day.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and other senior Government officials were also at hand to receive the Djibouti President.