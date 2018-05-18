Detectives warn of Nairobi-based cult targeting varsity students

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Detectives have cautioned Kenyans of an emerging cult operating within Nairobi that targets youths especially students in the university.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations members are expected to sacrifice what they love most to prove loyalty to the organization.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations takes this time to caution members of the public and urge parents to keep a keen eye on their children to deter them from being recruited to such evil organisations,” the statement reads.

Investigations are underway to establish those behind the cult and its motive.

“Parents and the general members of the public are encouraged to seek psychological guidance from professional counsellors and religious institutions when they notice an unusual change of behaviour in their children,” police appealed.