DCI sets up team to probe Sh9B NYS scandal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has set up a team to investigate the Sh9 billion lost at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, Kinoti said the team which consists of shrewd officers, will seek to establish how taxpayers money could have been siphoned from the NYS by unscrupulous individuals.

He said that over 40 individuals have been summoned to explain their role in the scandal that has threatened to cripple the running of the state department.

“Those found culpable will be prosecuted,” he assured.

The move comes days after two state officers – including the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Service and Youth, Lilian Omollo, and National Youth Service Director General, Richard Ndubai – stepped aside to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is confident that investigating agencies will reveal those behind the scandal, a second at the State institution in just a few years.

The President said the probe should be expedited to ensure those found culpable are brought to book.

Among the officials summoned include Omollo and Ndubai, as well as accountants, supplies management officials and procurement officers.

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs has since indicated that the payments of all pending bills have been suspended to cushion against any further loss of public funds at NYS.

Cabinet Secretary, Prof Margaret Kobia, on Thursday told the National Assembly Labour and Social Welfare Committee that investigators were putting together evidence to unearth the reported incidents of corruption.

In 2016, another Sh1.6 billion scandal was unearthed at NYS and saw the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru resign from her position.

Former Devolution PS Peter Mangati and 21 other suspects were arrested over the theft.

They were however acquitted in March 2018, after the Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali stated that the prosecution failed to table sufficient evidence to prove that there was indeed a conspiracy to commit the crime.