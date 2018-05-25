DCI seeks one more week to conclude Solai Dam probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now seeking seven more days from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to complete the probe into the Solai Dam tragedy which left 48 people dead.

The probe came amid concerns over the legality of the killer dam and others in the expansive farm owned by large-scale farmer Patel Mansukul.

Through its Twitter account, the office of the DPP stated that “it is currently reviewing the preliminary findings into the tragedy and will issue appropriate directions on the matter.”

The DCI had been directed to conduct investigation within a period of 14 days and submit the investigative file to the DPP.

The dam used for irrigation and fish farming is owned by an Asian farmer who settled in Solai in the 1960s, and is one of two others in the expansive farm just outside Nakuru Town.

The raging waters wiped out two villages, leaving a trail of destruction in what the Kenya Red Cross said displaced more than 500 families.

Locals said they had complained to authorities that the dam, located within an expansive private farm was leaking.

The rains that started in March have led to flooding and mudslides that have left close to 200 people dead and thousands more displaced.

The trail of destruction left by the flooded dam was evident Thursday, having swept off homes and crops in nearby farms.

More than 220,000 people have been displaced by flooding as heavy rains hit the country after three consecutive failed rainy seasons had left it in drought.

The government is set to review the permits of all dam proprietors to ascertain their legal status, stability and safety.

According to the Water Resources Authority, the aim of the exercise will be to identify those dams at a high risk of breaching, to mitigate any negative impact.

Through a statement, it stated that all permits will be reviewed afresh in a process that will help the body check on the compliance levels of dam development.

Dam owners are expected to avail relevant documents for review.

It said that any dams found to be in contravention of the laid down requirements shall be shut down and decommissioned at the owner’s cost, and legal action taken.

Those living near rivers have also be urged to move to higher grounds and adhere to the relevant flood alerts to avoid loss of lives, destruction of property and the spread of waterborne diseases.