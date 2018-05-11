DCI Kinoti kicks off probe into Solai dam tragedy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations into the Solai dam tragedy that has left at least 44 people dead.

DCI boss George Kinoti says he has already commenced the investigations after DPP Noordin Haji directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to get to the root of the matter.

The DPP wants the investigation file forwarded to him within 14 days to determine if there’s anyone culpable for the deaths, so they can face prosecution.

“DPP has directed the IG @JBoinnet to carry out thorough investigations to establish cause & culpability if any of Patel Dam disaster & forward resultant investigation file to him in 14 days #SolaiDamTragedy,” reads a tweet posted on the ODPP’s handle.

The dam used for irrigation and fish farming is owned by an Asian farmer who settled in Solai in the 1960s, and is one of two others in the expansive farm just outside Nakuru town.

The raging waters wiped out two villages, leaving a trail of destruction in what the Kenya Red Cross said displaced more than 500 families.

A search for more bodies is underway after locals reported that more than 40 people are missing.

Locals say they had complained to authorities that Patel dam, located within an expansive private farm was leaking.

The rains that started in March have led to flooding and mudslides that have left close to 200 people dead and thousands more displaced.

The trail of destruction left by the flooded dam was evident Thursday, having swept off homes and crops in nearby farms.

More than 220,000 people have been displaced by flooding as heavy rains hit the country after three consecutive failed rainy seasons had left it in drought.

Since March, at least 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of farmland have been submerged in water with an estimated 20,000 animals killed, the Red Cross said last week when it appealed for Sh500 million to help displaced families.