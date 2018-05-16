Cyber bullies, fake news architects on notice as Bill signed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to the Cybercrimes Bill, which criminalizes abuse of persons on social media.

Though the Act has stirred mixed reactions from various stakeholders more so journalists and bloggers, the government says it is meant to remove a legal lacuna.

Through the Cybercrimes Act, the National Government is going to establish a National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee.

The Act provides for offences relating to computer systems such as unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of passwords, cyber espionage, publication of false information, child pornography among others.

According to Clause 12 of the Act, publishing of false or fictitious information will attract a Sh5 million fine or a two-year jail term.