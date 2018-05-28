Cuban doctors hired by Govt expected in the country Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Cuban doctors hired by the Kenyan government are expected to arrive in the country on Monday in the middle of the controversy surrounding their pay.

The medical doctors, specialised in neurology, dermatology and radiology among other fields, will be distributed across the counties.

According to the Health Ministry, the doctors have already been vetted and their fluency in the English language approved.

According to the ministry, three radiologists will be sent to Siaya, Nandi and Wajir Counties, nephrologists will be distributed to Taita-Taveta, Migori, Busia, Nyeri and Embu, and five orthopaedic surgeons deployed to Lamu, Garissa, West Pokot, Nyandarua and Homa Bay.

One gastroenterologist and a neurologist will be sent to Mombasa, a dermatologist to Machakos, five general surgeons to Isiolo, Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Tana River, and nine critical care physicians deployed to Kwale, Baringo, Kiambu, Nairobi and Makueni.

The 100 doctors will be subdivided into two clusters with 47 working as specialists and the remaining 53 as family physicians, deployed across the counties.

The deployment to the counties is expected to ease the number of patients who go to the Kenyatta National and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospitals.

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, in a previous forum, had noted that Kenya is currently grappling with a shortage of up to 42,800 health workers, which stands in Kenya’s efforts to achieve universal healthcare.

Fifty medical officers from Kenya will on the other hand in September, travel to Cuba for a two-year specialised training on health matters.