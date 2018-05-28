CS Mucheru says signed Cybercrimes Bill timely

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the recently signed Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act is necessary to curb the spread of fake news, as well as to protect people from identity theft and other Internet dangers.

Speaking to Capital In The Morning on Monday, the ICT Cabinet Secretary stated that this will especially help young children who easily fall prey to cyber predators.

Mucheru pointed out that the last such law was present 10 years ago.

“You should know that what you post and what you put online is actually there for life and it can actually be traced back to you so you have to be careful what you are putting up and what you are saying,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for all Kenyans to be responsible in the way they use technology to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.

“You know, people are bullied and we had some even playing games where you commit suicide. Some of our kids here in our country have been affected in that same way. People have been kidnapped a lot of money has actually been lost through use of these technologies. You should know first that you have to be very responsible,” he said.

He further explained that the law will now boost the confidence of Kenyans in using technology for their day to day lives.

“We now have a law that will catch those people and it means now that those that have been fearing going online and using technology now know that they can be protected, that if you hire somebody and that person misuses your data and information, you can actually get them,” he stated.

“The information that you put online and what you say is going to be there permanently and therefore you need to care about what you place there. Many banks have lost a lot of money because people will go and either hack or because they are employees and because there are no laws to protect them, sometimes they will just steal and send money to other accounts.”

“It will help in a very big way. Since we initially did not have laws that were very specific, there was nothing to take care of when someone had either stolen your identity taken your passwords and all these people that have misused IFMIS.”

Under the new law, a person who intentionally publishes false, misleading or fictitious data or misinforms will be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

The new law also contains stiff penalties on child pornography, computer forgery, and espionage among others.