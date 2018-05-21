CS Kobia, officials at centre of NYS scandal to appear before lawmakers Friday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has now invited Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo to appear before MPs on Friday over the mega scandal at the National Youth Service.

Also required to face the lawmakers is NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, who stepped aside on Friday alongside Omollo to pave way for the ongoing police and EACC investigation into the loss of over Sh9 billion.

Over 40 top officials, including procurement managers have already been sent on compulsory leave over the matter, even as the police started recording statements from them.

Others to record statements are suppliers who received fictitious payments from NYS and top managers from various banks that handled the payments.