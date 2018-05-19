All clear for Turkana oil production, President Kenyatta announces

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced that the production of oil from the Turkana oilfields would now start without any hindrance after an agreement was reached on the sharing of revenue.

The President said revenue from the oil would be shared in the following way: 75 percent for all Kenyans through the National Government, 20 percent to the county government and five percent to the local community.

The Head of State spoke after a deal was struck on the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Bill, specifically with regards to provisions for revenue sharing.

“We now have an understanding that can put Kenya on the map of oil exporting countries. We will intensify our exploration efforts not just in Turkana but the rest of the country now that we have a legal instrument that can help guide how oil and gas will be handled in our republic,” the President said.

The first trucks carrying crude oil are scheduled to roll out of Turkana County by June 1.

The President was joined at State House, Nairobi, where he made the announcement by Deputy President William Ruto and leaders from Turkana led by Governor Josphat Nanok.

President Kenyatta thanked Governor Nanok and the other Turkana leaders for their initiative to find a quick resolution to the outstanding issues.

Governor Nanok has said the leadership and the people of Turkana were now fully in support of the exploration and production of oil after the disagreements were resolved.

He said the Council of Governors, which he chairs, is also satisfied with how the issue was resolved.

“The impediment that the Turkana people were concerned with and even the council of Governors raised in its petition to Parliament has now been discussed and resolved,” said the governor.

He said the leadership from Turkana would support the fast-tracking of the transportation of oil by road as well as the construction of the oil pipeline to Lamu Port.