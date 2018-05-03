Chebukati to appear before Parliamentary Committee Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati will on Thursday appear before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to give an update on the crisis that followed the suspension of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba and the resignation of three commissioners.

Chebukakti will be expected to explain why the three commissioners Consolata Maina who was the Vice Chairperson of the body, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat, resigned.

The legislators will also be seeking to know more about the crisis the electoral body was currently facing especially in the dispensation of its duties.

The three remaining commissioners are also expected to meet with the committee over electoral laws review in time for the 2022 General Election.