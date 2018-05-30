Carry your own cross, Uhuru tells officials implicated in graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned leaders that they will carry their own cross if they break the law.

With no reference to any specific leader, President Kenyatta said his government will not tolerate the culture of impunity, citing those using community tags whenever they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“We do not want to engage in petty politics that is going to divide Kenyans. The politics of using your tribe to defend yourself and you are a thief… you are a thief, there is no question about that and you will be arrested and jailed. There is no other story from today,” he affirmed.

“We want to be united to make sure that the tax that has been paid by Kenyans has returned to them.”

He spoke a day after more than 20 suspects – including government officials -were paraded in court over the loss of Sh468 million from the National Youth Service.

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and National Youth Service Director General Richard Ndubai are among the suspects who will spend a week in remand as they wait their bail ruling.

Omollo was admitted to hospital Wednesday, a day after she was remanded at the Lang’ata Women Prison.

Officials at the prison confirmed that Omollo was taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital after falling sick.

President Kenyatta spoke hours after protests in Nyeri in support of former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau who is facing corruption-related charges.

“Those who are going to continue joking around with Kenyans’ money should know that their days are numbered and they are going to have problems. From today, we do not want to hear anyone defending someone else that if they steal, they say it is their tribe which is being persecuted. When you stole, you were alone and you should carry your own cross,” the President stated.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi will in a fortnight determine whether Kamau should answer fresh corruption charges levelled against him in the Sh33 million road tender.

Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti reserved his ruling until June 14 following Kamau’s objection to the case.

Elsewhere, Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri appeared before Parliament’s Agriculture and Livestock committee to shed light on controversial payments from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Kiunjuri, who has vowed not to step aside following the Sh2 billion scandal also updated the committee on the probe on the sale of subsidized fertilizer to farmers by cartels in parts of the country.