Bunge la Mwananchi backtracks on anti-Sonko crusade

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The Bunge la Mwananchi has condemned Monday’s assault against Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) Chairperson, Timothy Muriuki, blaming the incident on goons hell-bent to tarnish the image of the City Governor, Mike Sonko.

According to the caucus’ President, Henry Shitanda, Bunge la Mwananchi has resolved to work with Governor Sonko to achieve inclusive development.

“We’ve noticed that the Governor is actually working for the past few months he has been in office. Ours is to check that projects are being implemented so that Nairobians have clean water and potholes are fixed,” he told the press on Tuesday.

Shitanda had on Monday faulted Governor Sonko for failing to address challenges facing residents but addressing the media on Tuesday, the Bunge la Mwananchi leader said they had reached out to the Governor.

He said they had resolved to work together for the betterment of the city.

Echoing similar remarks, Mihango Ward Administrator, John Aboka, said those who assaulted Muriuki at Hotel Boulevard on Monday were in no way acting on Governor Sonko’s behalf.

Aboka said the attackers were well-known individuals who he said were being pursued by the police.

“We’re warning the detractors – the people who think politics is the mother of everything in life. We will play politics in 2022 but for now let us support the governor perform his duties,” he said.

The two spoke at a time when Muriuki denied claims that he had convened his press conference to malign Sonko saying the business community did not intend to fight the county administration.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

“Between 50-60 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product is generated in Nairobi and that is why we wanted to call for unity to build an enabling environment,” Muriuki said.

Governor Sonko has since come clean on allegations of funding hooligans who assaulted Muriuki saying the NCBDA Chairperson was, in fact, a personal friend.

“He is a very good friend of mine who always supports me. This was a fabricated occurrence meant to paint a negative image of myself,” he said adding that the truth will be unearthed in due course.