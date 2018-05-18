British envoy says all set for prince Harry’s royal wedding

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – As Kenyans are expected to join the world in observing Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday, British ambassador Nic Hailey says all is set for the momentous occasion.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Hailey stated that no cost has been spared to ensure the high profile event proceeds without any hiccups.

He explained that the wedding has a lot of significance to Kenya given that it is one of the Royal Family’s favorite destination of choice.

“I will be watching it at home with some friends and family. I think it is great that people are excited because this is a young couple from different backgrounds, two young people that have fallen in love and we see that there is a little bit more profile to it than two normal people but I think there is a real excitement about it,” he stated.

“And the Royal family feels connected to Kenya. The Queen feels really connected to Kenya, Prince William proposed to his wife here in Kenya so this is a country that really connected to their hearts.”

Hailey also weighed in on the hype that has been elicited by the wedding where some establishments are charging a million shillings for their patrons to watch the event.

“If they want to charge a million shillings, well that’s up to them if anyone has that kind of money.

But for that money, you can also of course arrange a trip to the UK maybe it’s a bit short notice now before the wedding but you can get a fantastic trip to see all the places that the couple are going to be at tomorrow and I would recommend that,” he stated.

“I hope everyone who is watching the wedding has a great day, I hope they enjoy it, and I will do my best to see if I can get the happy couple to come and visit Kenya at some point in the future,” he said.

The couple, who announced their engagement in November, are planning their own wedding celebration that “reflects the characters of the bride and groom”.

The wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry was christened.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Office at Buckingham Palace is responsible for organising royal weddings, but Harry and Ms Markle are leading the show.