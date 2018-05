Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, May 8 – Bodies of four people who have been missing after their vehicle was swept away by the flooded River Enziu in Mwingi East have been recovered.

This follows a concerted three-week effort by officers from the Kenya Red Cross, National Youth Service and the County Government of Kitui.

The officers had earlier on found the vehicle buried by sand a few meters from the bridge that connects River Enziu, according to Mwingi Central Police boss John Nyamu has confirmed.