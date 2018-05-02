Babu Owino jumps at opportunity to make amends with President Kenyatta

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino says he reached out for a handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to signify that they had buried the hatchet.

President Kenyatta and the former student union leader shook hands during the State of the Nation Address to Joint Sitting of Parliament where as the Head of State called on MPs to make peace.

It is at this point that the elated Owino walked to the President and greeted him warmly to the surprise of many considering his sustained criticism of the presidency.

“I think it is time for Kenyan citizens to move forward because when we fight we lose resources like time, money and so much is lost. When there is peace we can develop ourselves, we can grow this nation.”

“The step I took was the best moving forward because I was not born with hatred in my heart, I am a very clean person and I want the best for the Kenyan citizen,” he said.

The president urged all leaders in the country to do the same and practice gentle speaking, constructive criticism, respect for dissent and competition as well as civilised collaboration.

He himself accepted to shake the hand of Embakasi East MP who insulted his mother, Mama Ngina.

“Since leadership is best done not by exhortation but by example, let me do as I have asked you to do. If there was anything I said last year that hurt or wounded you, if I damaged the unity of this country in any way, I ask you to forgive me, and to join me in repairing that harm.”