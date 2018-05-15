AP officer shoots girlfriend dead, attempts suicide

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – An Administration Police officer Monday evening shot and killed his girlfriend before trying to commit suicide in Ruai area of Nairobi.

According to police, the officer is said to have followed the woman to an M-PESA shop where she had been working and shot her three times in the stomach, killing her on the spot.

He then turned the AK-47 rifle onto himself in an apparent suicide and shot himself in the mouth.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for the injury.

It is not clear what triggered the drama but officials say investigations are ongoing.

The body of the woman was taken to the mortuary and police say the officer would be charged in court with various offences including murder and attempting to commit suicide when he recovers.