Aim of constitutional review should be to end tyranny of numbers: Mudavadi

, KISUMU, Kenya, May 12 – Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi is calling upon Kenyans to reflect on the original Bomas Draft as the clamour for a referendum gains momentum in the country.

Mudavadi says the Bomas Draft is a hybrid of both presidential and parliamentary system of governance and is capable of curing certain issues affecting the country.

He says the draft allows participation of political parties in national executive through coalition building.

Speaking in Kisumu after chairing the party’s national convention meeting, Mudavadi said he supports a referendum that ensures minorities are included in the government as opposed to governments ran by ‘tyranny of numbers’.

He said that a question must be framed in time to allow Kenyans to know why they should take part in a national referendum.

Mudavadi said there is need for a referendum but clauses that need amendments must be put clearly to the citizens.