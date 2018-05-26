71-year-old Muthaura takes over KRA chairman’s job

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Former Head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura has been appointed the Chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority by President Uhuru Kenyatta effective May 22.

The 71-year-old career civil servant replaces former Planning Permanent Secretary Edward Sambili who has been serving as the authority’s chair since 2016.

Muthaura, whose tenure expires in October 2019, has been serving as the Lapsset Development Authority Chairman.

Muthaura takes over the Authority at a time when it missed its half-year revenue collection target by Sh68.3 billion for the period between July and December 2017.

He has served in the last three government in different positions that include several ambassadorial position under the Moi regime, as a civil servant and a close ally of President Mwai Kibaki.

Kenyatta has also appointed Commercial Bank of Africa’s CEO Isaac Awuondo as the new Kenya Airports Authority board of Directors chairman for a three year period, replacing former Chief of Defence Forces Julius Karangi at the helm of KAA.

In a May 23 gazette notice, Kenyatta also appointed John Waithaka to be the Kenya Wildlife Service board chairman.

Further, he has appointed Caroline Kariuki to chair the Special Zones Authority for three years, replacing former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.