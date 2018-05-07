7 accused of using beggars to extort Nairobians due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Seven people accused of using disabled persons to extort unsuspecting city residents were on Monday night arrested by the Nairobi County Government in conjunction with the police at Huruma Estate.

The crackdown was led by the CEC Education, Youth and Gender Janet Ouko where a number of the disabled were found locked in a shanty.

“The city has been experiencing an influx in number of beggars spread across streets in the city and most of those beggars are the disabled who are used by business people to extort city residents. I want to put the facilitators on notice that this is just the beginning; we are coming for you,” she said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in City Court to face charges for conducting illegal activities.

Ouko early last week declared The Nairobi Central Business District a beggars-free zone after a major crackdown was carried out on Thursday.

She said that 80 per cent of beggars comprise people with disabilities who are used by business people to extort unsuspecting city dwellers.

The National Chairman for People Living with Disabilities in Kenya supporting the move said that there is enough funding for the disabled therefore they should use the right channels to seek assistance instead of begging.