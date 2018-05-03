3 more suspects who attacked NCBDA’s Muriuki surrender to police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Three more suspects accused of attacking Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) Chairman Timothy Muriuki have surrendered to detectives at the Central Police station.

This comes a few hours after another suspect who surrendered on Monday was charged in court and released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 pending trial.

Brian Owino surrendered to police at Nairobi Area DCI offices Monday, after he and his accomplices lost a bid to block their arrest in court.

Police had placed a Sh500,000 bounty on each of the five suspects, who were captured on camera attacking Muriuki at a City hotel, where he was to issue a statement on the state of Nairobi.

They are wanted for assault and robbery with violence charges.

The dramatic incident happened before Muriuki barely read two sentences from his detailed statement, which ironically was pro-Governor Mike Sonko, urging his detractors to keep off and allow him to work.

The goons physically assaulted Muriuki who all the time was desperately looking for a safe exit.

The goons later attempted to access another city hotel where members of Bunge la Wananchi were issuing a statement, castigating Sonko for continued deteriorating state of the largest city in East Africa, and a continental hub.

According to Muriuki, the Hotel Boulevard event was meant to highlight the need for close partnership between city residents and administrators to achieve development.

“Whoever dispatched those who attacked me should be ashamed. Businesses are not interested in fighting Governor Sonko. We’re not interested in headlines that damage the business environment,” he said.

The city is currently grappling with the poor state of roads, crater likes potholes right inside the CBD, garbage, an archaic drainage system usually overwhelmed by light rains among others.