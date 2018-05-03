3 police officers arrested over bribery claims in Kitui

Shares

,

KITUI, Kenya May 10 – Three traffic police officers have been arrested while collecting road bribes along Thika-Garissa highway.

Officers from Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission pounced on the officers at a road block in Ngoliba area where they allegedly found the officers on the act.

EACC’s lower Eastern regional deputy manager, Urther Opili says the three were arrested in a sting operation mounted after numerous complaints from public service operators.

Some 18, 800 believed to be bribes from motorists were recovered from the officers who are due in court tomorrow.