3 more bodies found in Solai, raising death toll to 48

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Three more bodies have been recovered in Solai following last week’s dam tragedy, bringing the death toll to 48.

This comes after the government scaled down its search operation saying all the 40 people who were reported missing had been accounted for.

Monday morning, a body of an 11 year-old boy was recovered while two others were found Sunday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who ordered for an investigation on the cause of tragedy, is visiting the scene Monday afternoon.