20 suspects arrested in NYS probe as Haji orders prosecutions

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo has surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), joining 20 other suspects arrested earlier Monday morning over the Sh9 billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The PS, who stepped down recently to pave way for investigations, arrived at the DCI Headquarters accompanied by three lawyers and her husband.

DCI boss George Kinoti stated that she is now under arrest alongside NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and other senior officials due to face charges over the mega scandal that has shocked the nation, coming hot on the heels of the previous scandal at the institution.

Others in police custody include Assistant Director General Sam Michuki and top finance and procurement officials whose houses were raided at dawn.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already approved charges against all the suspects named in the ten files sent to him at the weekend, and is expecting more.

Senior detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations say the suspects were arrested during dawn raids at their houses in Nairobi and its environs.

Omollo on Friday refuted claims that the monies were lost even as police said they had unearthed mystery payments to dubious suppliers.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Omollo shocked MPs when she stated that the institution had been cleared of any wrong-doing in a report submitted during the period under review.

The PS, who stepped aside to pave way for investigations, had a hard time convincing the MPs’ committee that all is well at NYS which has been under sharp focus with mega scandals since 2016.