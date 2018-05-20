20 NYS suspects already in court over mega scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Twenty suspects arrested over the first phase of the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal amounting to Sh468 million are already in court to face corruption-related charges.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had stated that 34 others would be charged in absentia after they went into hiding since Monday when police started looking for them.

Principal Secretary in the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Ministry Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among officials facing charges.

Others facing charges are Finance and Procurement officials at NYS and directors of companies that received funds from the department without supplying anything or at inflated costs.

The suspects spent the night at various police stations in Nairobi after police declined to grant them bond.

The charges to be proffered against them include conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, wilful failure to comply with applicable procedure and guidelines relating to management of public funds, breach of trust, wilful neglect to perform official duty, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and making payment from public revenues for goods not supplied.

