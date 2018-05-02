2 suspected Shabaab returnees killed in Kwale

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15- Two suspected Al-Shabaab returnees were shot dead on Tuesday in Kwale County.

The two, according to police were killed by unknown assailants, who were riding on a motorbike.

One of the returnees had just attended a hearing at the Kwale Law Courts and was heading home when they were attacked.

This comes as the country remains on high alert, ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan, a period which police say terrorists plan to launch attacks in various parts of the country.

“Though the capability of Al-Shabaab has been greatly downgraded over time, we have credible intelligence suggesting that the militia group is planning to carry out further attacks in the country,” National Police spokesman Charles Owino said in a statement on May 8.

Security agencies have been directed to remain vigilant more so those operating along the porous border between Kenya and Somalia.