12 candidates shortlisted for SRC Chairperson

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Twelve candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Selection Panel Chairperson Mary Kimonye, interviews will take place from May 4 to 6.

In a statement, she stated that the “candidates need to avail their national identity cards, academic and professional certificates and clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, Credit Reference Bureau, and police clearance certificate.”

Among those shortlisted include Fred Abednego Odhiambo, Okuku Nakitari Humphrey, Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey, Irene Wangui Gikemi, Patrick Ngumi, Samuel Kibati Osoro, Ephraim Ngare and Cherop Mengich.

Others are Ben Chumo, Jane Musangi Mutua, Peter O. ole Nkuraiyia and Abdirizak Arale Nunow.

She has now invited members of the public to submit memoranda on the shortlisted candidates before the 30th of this month.

The previous Sarah Serem-led commission’s term ended last December.

Following the interviews, both the Senate and PSC will pick two nominees each and forward the names to the Public Service Cabinet Secretary for onward transmission to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He will then pick one from each for appointment as SRC Commissioners.

Article 230 of the Constitution provides the SRC should consist of a chairperson, one person each nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission, Public Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, National Police Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission the Defence Council and the Senate on behalf of the county governments.

Others are one person each nominated by an umbrella agency representing trade unions, an umbrella body representing employers and a joint forum of professional bodies, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury and AG and CS for Public Service.