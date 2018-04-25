Wetangula pays courtesy call on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25-Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko a day after WIPER leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s visit, in what is seen as new political alignments.

Even though Wetangula said the meeting centered on matters of national importance including enhancing service delivery to Nairobi residents as the country marks the fifth annual devolution conference, many are reading politics out of it.

“First this is my maiden visit since he became the governor of Nairobi and I congratulate him for being elected, second we have discussed various issues on how bring all communities living in the City together as he implements the promises he made to Nairobi residents,” said Wetangula.

Kalonzo and Wetangula’s visit to City Hall have been interpreted by political observers as likely warming up to the Deputy President William Ruto who is close to Sonko based on his recent political statements.

On his part, Sonko said he is ready to consult widely even from those in opposition to ensure quality service delivery to all Nairobi residents irrespective of tribe and political affiliations.

“Time for politics is over and we have to move forward for the sake of development and Kenyans’ interests,” He said.

Raila also met Sonko and urged him to put down his foot in delivering the pledges he made to Nairobi residents ahead of the 2017 vote.

There has been a series of meetings and handshakes across the political divide which political analysts say are geared towards the 2022 politics.