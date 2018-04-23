Weeklong devolution conference kicks off Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The 5th annual Devolution Conference is set to kick off Monday in Kakamega County.

The main focus of the meeting will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, which are universal healthcare coverage, affordable housing, food security and manufacturing.

Over 6,000 participants are expected at the conference, which will also highlight how the county development plan can be incorporated into the national agenda.

The weeklong meeting will highlight the gains made by county governments, which are constitutionally empowered to ensure that service delivery in the counties is undertaken equitably, fairly, cost effectively and profitably.

According to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, the conference is expected to cost Sh200 million.

The event’s programme has the President, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries, governors and their deputies, diplomats, donors and Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) as main guests.

The President is expected to be a panellist in the high-level engagement on intergovernmental relations, together with Chief Justice David Maraga, Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka, Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok and UK High Commissioner and chair, Devolution Donor Working Group, Nic Hailey.