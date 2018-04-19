Voter wants four-year presidency, 10 new constituencies

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – A voter has petitioned the National Assembly seeking to increase the number of constituencies from the current 290 to 300.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Thursday informed the legislators that he is in receipt of a public petition from Ezekieh Njeru Namu who is calling for an amendment of the Constitution to allow for equitable representation of the electorate and gender parity in Parliament.

The petition comes at a time when the country is poised to undergo crucial processes such as the national population census and boundaries review next year.

Namu further wants the term of Members of Parliament increased from the current five year to six years.

He also wants MPs to reduce the President’s term in office from the current five year to four years.

The petitioner also wants the abolishment for academic qualification as requirement for candidates seeking elective posts.

Muturi referred the petition to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to look into the requests and present its report and recommendations to the House within 60 days.