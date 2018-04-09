Varsities directed to take action on striking dons

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – The Inter Public University Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) has directed Vice Chancellors to take administrative action against University lecturers and workers will not have reported to work by Monday.

Through a statement in the local dailies, the council urged the striking lecturers to resume their duties as directed by the court.

It further urged the unions to immediately call off the strike “to provide a conducive environment for consultations.”

“IPUCCF urges the Management of Public Universities to take stern action on staff in their respective institutions who do not report to duty on Monday 9th April 2018 as directed by the Employment and Labour Relations Court,” it stated. “Thus, all staff are urged to continue discharging their duties diligently to ensure harmonious industrial relations in public universities.”

It observed that Public Universities are yet to totally recover from the 2017 industrial action that greatly affected learning.

“IPUCCF is deeply concerned about these developments when there has been all indications that there is good will from IPUCCF and key Government stakeholders to address the maters in the Collective Bargaining Agreement 2017 – 2021 to ensure successful completion,” it said.

Lecturers are pushing for the negotiation and signing of the 2017-2021 CBA, which is estimated to cost Sh38 billion.

The forum members said so far two court orders have been issued on March 16 and April 6 and cautioned staff against disobeying them.

UASU appealed the Friday court ruling arguing that they stand to suffer damages should the orders issued stand.

The union said it will pursue justice up to the Supreme Court.